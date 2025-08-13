Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Threatens India Over Indus Water Treaty; Joins Asim Munir, Bilawal Bhutto

After Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, in a fresh threat to India over the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), said the "enemy" would not be allowed to snatch "even one drop" of water belonging to his country.

"I want to tell the enemy today that if you threaten to hold our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even one drop of Pakistan”, PTI quoted him saying while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

Further scaling up the verbal attack, Sharif said, "You will be again taught such a lesson that you will be left holding your ears."

Announcing a diplomatic downgrade with Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians, the Centre on April 24 announced that the 1960 treaty would be kept in abeyance with immediate effect till Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism.