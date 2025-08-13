Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Threatens India Over Indus Water Treaty; Joins Asim Munir, Bilawal Bhutto

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, in a fresh threat to India over IWT, said the "enemy" would not be allowed to snatch "even one drop" of water.
A day earlier, former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari termed the IWT’s suspension an attack on the Indus Valley Civilisation.
After Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, in a fresh threat to India over the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), said the "enemy" would not be allowed to snatch "even one drop" of water belonging to his country.
"I want to tell the enemy today that if you threaten to hold our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even one drop of Pakistan”, PTI quoted him saying while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.
Further scaling up the verbal attack, Sharif said, "You will be again taught such a lesson that you will be left holding your ears."
Announcing a diplomatic downgrade with Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians, the Centre on April 24 announced that the 1960 treaty would be kept in abeyance with immediate effect till Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism.
Asim Munir Nuke's Threat From American Soil
Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Monday, issued nuclear threats while speaking in the United States, warning that Islamabad would "take half the world down" if faced with an existential threat from New Delhi.
Speaking at a dinner in Tampa hosted by businessman and honorary consul Adnan Asad, Munir reportedly told attendees, "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us."
Further threatening India from American soil while speaking at a Pakistani community event in Tampa, Florida, Munir reportedly said, "India is a shining Mercedes coming on a highway, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?"
People Of Pakistan Ready To Fight You: Bilawal Bhutto
After Munir, former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday issued a fresh round of threats against India, warning of war if New Delhi continues with changes to the Indus Waters Treaty.
Speaking at a function organised by the Culture Department of the Government of Sindh on Monday, Bhutto reportedly claimed India had attacked Pakistan and accused India of “barbarism" over the issue.
“The people of Pakistan have the strength to confront Modi in the event of war,” Bilawal said, warning India that another war might result in Pakistan reclaiming all six of its rivers.
“So, if you think of carrying out an attack like Sindoor, then know that the people of every province of Pakistan are ready to fight you — and this is a war that you will definitely lose," he reportedly said,
What Is Indus Water Treaty?
The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) is a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan with the World Bank being a signatory of the pact which was signed in 1960.
The treaty set out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two countries regarding use of waters of a the Indus River system, which flows through both countries. .
However, there have been disagreements and differences between India and Pakistan over the treaty.