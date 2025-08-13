Sanju Samson is in all likelihood on his way out of Rajasthan Royals
Talks with CSK for a trade got stuck as RR demanded big names in return
Multiple franchises are interested to bring in Samson
Trade talks are in full swing between Indian Premier League franchises with Sanju Samson being the biggest attraction in the market. Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper is likely to leave the franchise and RR are in talks with multiple teams for a trade deal. Chennai Super Kings remains a destination where Samson could end up at but RR have asked for one of Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ravindra Jadeja in return.
The trade market is heating up like it did ahead of the then Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya's interest in leaving the franchise. Pandya's trade to Mumbai Indians remains the biggest in IPL history till date. However, Samson's name could soon give competition to Pandya's jump to MI.
As per a report in Cricbuzz, Samson has requested to be traded or released from RR and the owners of the Jaipur-based franchise are in talks with multiple teams. CSK were willing to get Samson on board but they did not want to release any of their big ticket stars.
According to the report, RR wanted to trade Samson with Jadeja or Ruturaj but CSK was unwilling to do so. Name of Shivam Dube also came up but CSK did not want to leave the all-rounder as well. That has meant that Samson is highly unlikely to go to Chennai at least through the trade route.
Other franchises too are in the fray to get the Kerala wicket-keeper batter who is currently India's first-choice man behind the stumps in T20Is.
Ultimately, the decision to trade or release the player rests with the franchise and there is a possibility, although slim, that Samson might stay at Jaipur.
Samson at RR
Except the two-year period when RR were banned from the IPL in 2016 and 2017, Samson has played every season for the Rajasthan franchise. He led them to a runner-up finish in 2022, their best since the inaugural championship winning campaign.
Apart from Samson, R Ashwin is the other big name heading to either the trade market or auction. Ashwin too was traded as a captain after the 2019 IPL season with Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) from where he went to Delhi Capitals.