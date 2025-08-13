The Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS), in its 2020 report, Isn’t There Enough Land? Spatial Assessments of ‘Slums’ in New Delhi, takes apart the popular idea that JJ clusters have swallowed up large chunks of the city.

Drawing on field checks of the 675 plus 82 sites listed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, GPS mapping and Master Plan data, the researchers found that all JJ clusters together cover just 6.92–8.44 sq km, about 0.5–0.6% of Delhi’s total land, and 2.7–3.4% of land zoned residential.

Yet this sliver of land is home to 11–15 per cent, and perhaps as much as 30 per cent, of the city’s people. For IIHS, this is less a story of “encroachment” than of what it calls a “deep structural failure” of planning, decades in which “adequate land has never been made available for low-income residents,” leaving informal settlements as the only viable, affordable option for many.

The report calls for recognising existing settlements, reserving land for Affordable Housing Zones, and prioritising in-situ upgrades over mass evictions.