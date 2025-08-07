Assam Government Evicts 114 Families Encroaching On Village Grazing Grounds

This is the eighth eviction drive conducted by the state government since July, the families were served notice prior to the commencement of the drive

Outlook News Desk
Assam Eviction
  • Families evicted for allegedly encroaching Village Grazing Reserve

  • This was the eighth eviction drive carried out in the state since June by the state government

The Assam state government on Thursday evicted 114 families who had allegedly encroached on Village grazing reserve (VGR) and cleared 78.21 acres in Lakhimpur district. The families were served notices on July 31, and 25 percent of them had already left the village.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier claimed over 160 sq km of land had been cleared of encroachments since his government took over in May 2021, affecting around 50,000 people.

The village was in a low-lying area, and the settlers had allegedly dug up ponds for carrying out fishery business with each family earning Rupees 5 to 10 lakh annually, district official told PTI.

Protest Encroachment, But Lawfully: Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma

Some villagers claimed that they had land rights and had lived there for more than two decades, but the district authorities said the area was declared a VGR many decades ago.

Most of the people displaced due to the eviction drives are Bengali-speaking Muslims, who claim that their ancestors had moved and settled in the areas where drives were carried out after their land in the ‘Char’ or riverine areas was washed away due to erosion by the Brahmaputra

Assam Eviction: Over 2000 Families Removed From 'Encroached' Forest Land

This was the eighth eviction drive carried out in the state since June by the state government. The largest of these took place last week at Uriamghat in Golaghat district, where 1,500 hectares of forest land were cleared, displacing around 1,500 families.

The CM had also said all unauthorized occupation of forest land, VGR, professional grazing reserve, satras, namghars, and other public areas would be cleared in a phased manner.

Fatal Clash Over Assam Eviction Drive Leaves One Dead

The eviction drive in Phukondoli village under Naoboicha revenue circle was conducted under heavy security cover, PTI reported.  

