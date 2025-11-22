Biren Singh Says 'Powerful Groups' Trying to Shift Focus From Illegal Immigration Issue

Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh has alleged that influential forces are attempting to deflect attention from what he describes as the state’s central challenge, the influx of illegal immigrants.
Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh has alleged that influential forces are attempting to deflect attention from what he describes as the state’s central challenge, the influx of illegal immigrants. According to him, certain “anti-nationals and anti-state elements” are creating distractions at a time when authorities should remain focused on tackling infiltrators.
In a post on X on Friday evening, Singh recalled that the process of identifying illegal immigrants and refugees from a neighbouring country had begun during the NDA tenure under his leadership. “When we began identifying illegal immigrants and refugees from the neighbouring country during the NDA government under my leadership, there was strong criticism from leaders of nearby states,” he wrote.
He went on to note a shift in regional responses. “Today, every neighbouring state, including Nagaland and Mizoram, has finally realised the gravity of the situation and has taken up strict action,” he said. His remarks followed recent media reports that Mizoram has completed 58.15 per cent of the biometric enrolment of 31,214 Myanmar refugees living across 11 districts.
Singh praised the pace of Mizoram’s identification drive, remarking that “Mizoram is moving at an impressive pace in identifying illegal immigrants.” However, he expressed concern that Manipur, “the state that first took responsibility,” has gone silent “in the name of ethnic violence.”
He argued that the shift in attention is intentional. “Certain powerful groups are deliberately trying to divert attention away from the core problem of illegal immigrants so that state and central authorities get trapped in secondary issues and forget the primary threat facing Manipur,” he said. Singh urged both the state and Union governments “to stay firm” and continue the detection and deportation of illegal immigrants and refugees to their countries of origin.
He further stressed the need for transparency, saying the public has a right to know the extent of biometric verification carried out within Manipur. According to him, anti-national and anti-state actors must “not be allowed to distract from the real issue.” He added that the “safety, stability and future of Manipur” depend on maintaining focus on the root cause of the crisis.
Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, leaving more than 260 people dead and displacing thousands. On February 13, the Centre imposed President’s Rule in the state following Singh’s resignation. The Manipur assembly, whose term extends until 2027, currently remains under suspended animation.
With PTI inputs