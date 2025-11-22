Biren Singh Says 'Powerful Groups' Trying to Shift Focus From Illegal Immigration Issue

Singh recalled that the process of identifying illegal immigrants and refugees from a neighbouring country had begun during the NDA tenure under his leadership.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Biren Singh Says Powerful Groups Trying to Shift Focus From Illegal Immigration Issue
N Biren Singh addressing media Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh has alleged that influential forces are attempting to deflect attention from what he describes as the state’s central challenge, the influx of illegal immigrants.

  • In a post on X on Friday evening, Singh recalled that the process of identifying illegal immigrants and refugees from a neighbouring country had begun during the NDA tenure under his leadership.

  • He went on to note a shift in regional responses.

Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh has alleged that influential forces are attempting to deflect attention from what he describes as the state’s central challenge, the influx of illegal immigrants. According to him, certain “anti-nationals and anti-state elements” are creating distractions at a time when authorities should remain focused on tackling infiltrators.

In a post on X on Friday evening, Singh recalled that the process of identifying illegal immigrants and refugees from a neighbouring country had begun during the NDA tenure under his leadership. “When we began identifying illegal immigrants and refugees from the neighbouring country during the NDA government under my leadership, there was strong criticism from leaders of nearby states,” he wrote.

He went on to note a shift in regional responses. “Today, every neighbouring state, including Nagaland and Mizoram, has finally realised the gravity of the situation and has taken up strict action,” he said. His remarks followed recent media reports that Mizoram has completed 58.15 per cent of the biometric enrolment of 31,214 Myanmar refugees living across 11 districts.

Related Content
Related Content

Singh praised the pace of Mizoram’s identification drive, remarking that “Mizoram is moving at an impressive pace in identifying illegal immigrants.” However, he expressed concern that Manipur, “the state that first took responsibility,” has gone silent “in the name of ethnic violence.”

He argued that the shift in attention is intentional. “Certain powerful groups are deliberately trying to divert attention away from the core problem of illegal immigrants so that state and central authorities get trapped in secondary issues and forget the primary threat facing Manipur,” he said. Singh urged both the state and Union governments “to stay firm” and continue the detection and deportation of illegal immigrants and refugees to their countries of origin.

He further stressed the need for transparency, saying the public has a right to know the extent of biometric verification carried out within Manipur. According to him, anti-national and anti-state actors must “not be allowed to distract from the real issue.” He added that the “safety, stability and future of Manipur” depend on maintaining focus on the root cause of the crisis.

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, leaving more than 260 people dead and displacing thousands. On February 13, the Centre imposed President’s Rule in the state following Singh’s resignation. The Manipur assembly, whose term extends until 2027, currently remains under suspended animation.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Anchors Chase | PAK 83/1 (11)

  2. Biratnagar Kings Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: BIK Claim Convincing Five-Wicket Win With 2.5 Overs To Spare

  3. AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Head Blasts 69-Ball Century To Steer Aussies To Victory - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  3. PM Modi Attends G20 'Safely' Because Trump Boycotting It: Congress

  4. Nitish Kumar Hands Over Bihar Home Ministry To BJP’s Samrat Choudhary As Cabinet Portfolios Announced

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  3. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  4. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

  5. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start