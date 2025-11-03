Supreme Court: Whistleblower Tapes On Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh ‘Tampered and Edited’ – Forensic Report

But the NFSL’s confidential analysis, ordered by the apex court in August 2025 after an inconclusive report from Guwahati’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), paints a darker picture of potential foul play. “The audio exhibits have been processed and altered... not scientifically fit for voice comparison,” the report stated, as read out by Justice Sanjay Kumar during the hearing. No opinion could be offered on whether the voices matched Singh’s or belonged to the same speaker, effectively neutralizing the tapes as admissible evidence.