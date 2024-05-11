The Multiple Fault Lines Of The Manipur Conflict

The economic blockade of Imphal was imposed against the controversial decision of the Manipur High Court. On May 3, a peace march was in the processing under the leadership of ATSUM against the court order and demanding implementation of the Inner Line Permit. Anti-Meitei slogans and demonstrations were raised which the police could not stop in time. As a result, a violent clash took place between the Meitei and the Kukis and took a face of communal violence between these two communities soon it spread like wildfire in the state. Wilson Lalam Hangshing, the general secretary of the Kuki People’s Alliance, says: “The violence in the state is not stopping but the situation is becoming more dire and turbulent. It is now impossible to return to the pre-May 3 situation in the state because a lot of separatism among the two communities has taken place. The state police’s inaction also became a fault line in the outbreak of inter-community violence on May 3 in Manipur.