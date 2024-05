Elections

Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi To Address Rally In Jharkhand; Arvind Kejriwal To Participate In INDIA Rally At Mumbai

Lok Sabha Election Updates Live: As the country’s heads for the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Saturday will be the last day of campaigning for the fourth leg. The voting for the fourth phase will be held on Monday (May 13). On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rally in Jharkhand’s Chatra. On the other hand, AAP has said its supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who has been released on interim bail, will come to Mumbai to campaign with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the INDIA alliance rally.