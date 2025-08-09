Rajshri Deshpande And Shahana Goswami: Rejecting Bollywood's Fame Game For Mental Peace

Goswami attests to the fact that she’s had her family’s support, a privilege not available to everyone around her. It’s allowed her to make her choices more freely. The Firaaq actor resided in Paris between 2015 and 2019, coming back to Mumbai only after she was offered three web series, and which demanded she be around for long stretches. “It depends on what your personal interest and aspiration of the time is. Largely, I remember having the feeling that I wouldn’t want to do the same old, same old kind of work,” confesses Goswami.