'Piku' Turns 9: Deepika Padukone Remembers Late Irrfan Khan In An Adorable BTS Pic; Shares Interesting Anecdote Related To Amitabh Bachchan

'Piku' that released in 2015, was directed by Shoojit Sircar. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone on sets of 'Piku' Photo: Instagram
It has been nine years since filmmaker Shoojit Sircar treated us with one of his best works, 'Piku' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone. As the film completes nine years today, May 8, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen BTS pic from 'Piku'. She also shared an interesting backstory with it.

The pic featured Big B, Deepika and Irrfan with some of the crew members. All three are seen sitting with food being offered to Mr Bachchan, and he is pointing his finger at Deepika. Sharing the adorable throwback pic from 'Piku' sets, Deepika wrote, “He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan'' and added #Piku, #Bashkor, #Rana and #ShoojitSirkar. She also wrote, ''@irrfan Oh how much we miss you...️️️(sic)'' with red heart emojis.

Have a look at Deepika Padukone's post here.

Ranveer Singh was quick to comment. He dropped red heart emojis on the post.

For the unversed, earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had spoken about Deepika Padukone's eating habits while they were shooting for ‘Piku’. He had said, “Yeh har 3 minute mein khaana khati hai” (She eats food every 3 minutes)

'Piku', released in 2015, touched our hearts with the sweet and bitter father-daughter relationship. In the film, Deepika played Piku, daughter of Bhaskor Banerjee's (Amitabh Bachchan). Irrfan Khan played Rana who accompanied them on their journey to their ancestral house in Kolkata from Delhi. It was a feel-good movie and is still etched in our memories.

Earlier, Deepika called 'Piku' a special film and one of her most favourite characters. She played an independent and strong woman in it.

Amitabh Bachchan won the National Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Piku' while Juhi Chaturvedi won Best Original Screenplay and Dialogue awards in 2016. The film also starred Jisshu Sengupta, Moushumi Chatterjee and Akshay Oberoi, among others in supporting roles.

On the work front, Deepika and Amitabh have reunited for Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' which is their second film after 'Piku'. They will also be seen in the Hindi adaptation of 'The Intern' but there has been no update on the film yet.

