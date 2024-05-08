The pic featured Big B, Deepika and Irrfan with some of the crew members. All three are seen sitting with food being offered to Mr Bachchan, and he is pointing his finger at Deepika. Sharing the adorable throwback pic from 'Piku' sets, Deepika wrote, “He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan'' and added #Piku, #Bashkor, #Rana and #ShoojitSirkar. She also wrote, ''@irrfan Oh how much we miss you...️️️(sic)'' with red heart emojis.