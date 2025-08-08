Delhi: Actor Huma Qureshi's Cousin Murdered Over Parking Dispute; Two Accused Arrested

Actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, has reportedly been killed over a parking dispute in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.
Actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, has reportedly been killed over a parking dispute in Delhi's Nizamuddin area on Thursday. According to police, the incident took place in Jangpura Bhogal Lane in Nizamuddin at around 11 pm on Thursday.
The police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. As per reports, so far, two people have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.
About The Incident
After a preliminary investigation, it has been reported that a dispute erupted between Asif and a few men over the parking of a two-wheeler in front of the main gate of his house, following which the accused attacked him with sharp weapons.
Right after the attack, Asif was reportedly taken to the nearest hospital in a critical condition, where the doctors declared him dead. Later, Asif's wife, Sainaz Qureshi, and other family members alleged that the accused attacked him mercilessly over a trivial issue.
Sainaz also told police that the accused had picked a fight with him previously over the same parking issue.
Quoting his wife, India Today reported that on Thursday, when Asif returned from work, he saw the neighbour's two-wheeler parked in front of the house's main entrance, following which he asked them to remove it from there.
However, instead of removing the vehicle from the spot, the neighbours started abusing Asif and then attacked him with sharp weapons, she alleged.