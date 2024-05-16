National

Gurugram: Man Dies After Being Run Over By Neighbour In Parking Dispute | On CCTV

According to the police, the incident took place around 12:30 am on Monday when the accused Manoj arrived at the car park and got into an altercation with Rishabh Jasuja's family over a parked taxi.

Rishabh Jasuja with his mother
A 31-year-old IT manager, Rishabh Jasuja, was killed after being run over by his neighbour in Gurugram over a parking dispute. The man's brother and mother were also injured in the incident, which took place late Sunday night. 

According to the police, the incident took place around 12:30 am on Monday when their neighbour Manoj Bhardwaj arrived at the car park and got into an altercation with Rishabh's family over a parked taxi, PTI reported.

In an escalation of the row, Manoj called his friends over, who together beat up Rishabh and his brother, Ranjak. Manoj then got into his Hyundai Creta, hit the two brothers, and dragged them on the car's bonnet.

CCTV footage shows the entire altercation between the two families and how Manoj drove his car over the three people despite others trying to stop him.

CCTV Footage:

Allegedly, Manoj attacked both Rishabh and Ranjak with sticks before deliberately ramming his car into them. While Ranjak fell on one side, his brother Rishabh came under the car and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Ranjak told The Indian Express that he called the emergency response system eight times before someone finally answered. "Isn't there any value to the lives of people here? Where is law and order?" he said.

An FIR was registered against Manoj and others under sections 302 (murder), 307 (murder attempt), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 50 Police Station on Monday.

