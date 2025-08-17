India-US Trade Talks Halted Amid Tariff Dispute: Report

India is already facing a 25 per cent tariff, while another 25 per cent — tied to its purchases of Russian oil — may hinge on “how geopolitical events unfold,” government officials told The Indian Express.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
india US
India and United States flags on display at Hyderabad House Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1: The visit by US officials to India in the latest half of August for trade negotiations has been halted, as per a media report.

2: India is currently facing a 50 per cent tariff on its products, the highest in the world.

3: Modi reaffirmed that India would not compromise on the interests of farmers and fisherfolk “even if it entailed paying a very heavy personal price”

The India-US trade negotiations, which began in February following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, have been put on hold. A scheduled visit by US officials to New Delhi in the second half of August has been “halted” for now, a source told The Indian Express.

The suspension comes at a time when President Donald Trump has announced a 50 per cent tariff on Indian products — the highest imposed on any country in the world.

A 25 per cent tariff is already in place, while another 25 per cent linked to India’s purchases of Russian oil may depend on “how geopolitical events unfold,” government officials told The Indian Express.

Trump-Putin summit in Alaska - | Photo: @mfa_russia on X via PTI
India Welcomes Alaska Summit, Reaffirms Dialogue As Only Path To Ukraine Peace

BY Outlook News Desk

Talks have stalled over India’s stance on protecting its farmers in every trade agreement. The Trump administration, meanwhile, has been pushing for greater market access for its agricultural goods.

In his Independence Day address on Friday, Modi reaffirmed that India would not compromise on the welfare of farmers, fisherfolk and cattle keepers, underscoring the ongoing standoff with the USA over agricultural and dairy trade.

Earlier, on August 7, after Trump announced the additional tariff, Modi declared he would not compromise “even if it entailed paying a very heavy personal price”

The uncertainty over tariff relief is likely to continue, especially as Trump’s high-stakes talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska failed to secure a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire. While Trump said progress was made, no breakthrough was announced.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has cautioned that secondary tariffs on India could rise depending on the outcome of future talks with Moscow. “I think everyone has been frustrated with President Putin. We expected that he would come to the table in a more fulsome way. It looks like he may be ready to negotiate. And we put secondary tariffs on the Indians for buying Russian oil. I could see, if things don’t go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up,” Bessent told Bloomberg in an interview.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks