Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi To Start Two-Day Visit To India On Monday

The Chinese foreign minister will be holding a fresh round of Special Representatives talks on the boundary question with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

NSA Ajit Doval (L) with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
NSA Ajit Doval (L) with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Photo: PTI
1: The two countries are expected to build measures to better the bilateral ties which were strained after the deadly 2020 Galwan valley clashes.

2: India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar visited China in the last two months to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meetings.

India and China are expected to discuss new confidence-building measures for durable peace and tranquillity along their contested border during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to India beginning Monday.

Wang's visit is largely seen as part of ongoing efforts by the two neighbours to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

The trip assumed greater significance in view of increasing tensions in India-US relations following President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent that included an additional penalty of 25 per cent for purchasing Russian oil.

The Chinese foreign minister will be in India primarily to hold a fresh round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Wang and Doval are the designated special representatives for the boundary talks.

Both sides are expected to deliberate on new confidence-building measures besides reviewing the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), people familiar with the matter said.

Though the two sides disengaged troops from the friction points, they are yet to de-escalate the situation by pulling back the frontline forces from the border.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the eastern Ladakh region.

The Chinese foreign minister will also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

It is learnt that the two sides will also use the opportunity to lay the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on August 31 and September 1.

As per the plan, PM Modi will embark on a visit to Japan around August 29 and after concluding the trip, he will travel to the northern Chinese city of Tianjin for the summit to be held on August 31 and September 1.

Modi's visit to China is being planned amid efforts by the two sides to repair their bilateral ties which came under severe strain following the deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

NSA Doval travelled to China in December last and held the SR talks with Wang, weeks after Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi decided to revive various dialogue mechanisms between the two sides at a meeting in the Russian city of Kazan.

The military standoff in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020 and the clashes at the Galwan Valley in June that year resulted in a severe strain in bilateral ties.

The face-off effectively ended following completion of the disengagement process from the last two friction points of Demchok and Depsang under an agreement finalised on October 21 last year.

The decision to revive various dialogue mechanisms was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi in Kazan on October 23, 2024.

The Modi-Xi meeting came two days after India and China firmed up a disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok.

The two sides also initiated a number of initiatives to rebuild the ties that included resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and New Delhi restarting issuance of tourist visas to Chinese nationals.

Both sides are also discussing modalities to resume direct flight services between the two countries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar visited China in the last two months to attend SCO meetings. China is the current chair of the SCO.

Published At:
