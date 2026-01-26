Australian Open 2026: Amanda Anisimova Pips Wang Xinyu To End Quarterfinal Drought
Fourth seed Amanda Anisimova reached her maiden Australian Open quarterfinal on Monday after grinding out a tough win over China’s Wang Xinyu. The American, who is chasing her first Grand Slam title, prevailed 7-6(4), 6-4 at Melbourne Park and has yet to concede a set in the tournament. She'll be up against J.Pegula in the quarterfinals on January 27, 2026
CLOSE