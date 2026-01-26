Australian Open 2026: Amanda Anisimova Pips Wang Xinyu To End Quarterfinal Drought

Fourth seed Amanda Anisimova reached her maiden Australian Open quarterfinal on Monday after grinding out a tough win over China’s Wang Xinyu. The American, who is chasing her first Grand Slam title, prevailed 7-6(4), 6-4 at Melbourne Park and has yet to concede a set in the tournament. She'll be up against J.Pegula in the quarterfinals on January 27, 2026

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Wang Xinyu of China during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Amanda Anisimova, top, of the U.S., is congratulated by Wang Xinyu of China following her win in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Wang Xinyu of China during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Wang Xinyu of China plays a forehand return to Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Wang Xinyu of China plays a forehand return to Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Wang Xinyu of China during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Wang Xinyu of China serves to Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Wang Xinyu of China during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley