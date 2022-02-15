Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maharashtra: Man Attacks Doctor Over Parking Dispute; Held

Murbade attacked the doctor with a sickle, injuring him, the official said, adding that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Maharashtra: Man Attacks Doctor Over Parking Dispute; Held
Maharashtra: Man Attacks Doctor Over Parking Dispute; Held

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 5:14 pm

A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a doctor with a sharp weapon over a dispute about vehicle parking in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.
       

The district rural police on Monday nabbed the accused Bhau Murbade under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, an official from Murbad police station said.
         

Dr Dhiraj Srivastav had parked his two-wheeler in front of his clinic in Murbad on Monday morning, following which the accused picked a quarrel with him, he said. 
           

Related stories

Separation Of Chairperson, MD Positions At Listed Cos Will Be Voluntary: Sebi

Indian Embassy Advises Indians Particularly Students To Leave Ukraine Amid Uncertainty

IPL 2022: Jonty Rhodes In Dual Role Of Batting And Fielding Coach At Punjab Kings

Murbade attacked the doctor with a sickle, injuring him, the official said, adding that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The local police are conducting further probe into the matter, the official said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Car Parking Dispute Maharashtra Police Doctor Attack Thane Maharashtra India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

I Love

I Love "LOVE"

Gurugram Collapse: Builder Charged With Culpable Homicide

Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Main Accused Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son Ashish Walks Out Of Jail

Police, SWAT Team Nab 6 Gang Members In UP's Bulandshahr

Foreigner Stabs Cabbie In Gurugram

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?