Tennis

Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History

Top seed Alexander Zverev battled past Australia’s Alexei Popyrin 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 to reach his 75th ATP semifinal at the 2025 Canadian Open, where he’ll face No. 11 seed Karen Khachanov. The Russian ousted Alex Michelsen 6-4, 7-6(3) to reach his third semifinal at this event. In women’s action, 18-year-old Canadian starlet Victoria Mboko continued her dream run, beating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 to become the youngest WTA 1000 semifinalist in Toronto since Belinda Bencic in 2015, just two days after stunning Coco Gauff.