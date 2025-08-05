Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates his win over Alexei Popyrin of Australia in their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament in Toronto.
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, hits an overhead smash to Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament in Toronto.
Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, serves to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament in Toronto.
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, serves to Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament in Toronto.
Alexei Popyrin of Australia reacts during his loss to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament in Toronto.
Victoria Mboko, of Canada, reacts after her win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, during quarterfinal action at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, waves to the crowd following her loss to Victoria Mboko, of Canada, during quarterfinal action at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.
Victoria Mboko, left, of Canada, shakes hands with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, right, of Spain, following her win in quarterfinal action at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, hits a return to Victoria Mboko, of Canada, during quarterfinal action at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.
Victoria Mboko, of Canada, hits a return to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, during quarterfinal action at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal.