Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a "non-medical" reason, tournament officials have confirmed.
The 24-time major winner, who also pulled out of the Toronto Masters due to a groin injury, has not played since his straight-set defeat to world number one Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-finals on July 11.
Djokovic appeared to be feeling the effects of a nasty fall he suffered during his win over Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-finals at the All England Club.
The Serbian's absence from the ATP Masters event - at which he is a three-time champion - means he will have no hard-court tournament preparation ahead of the US Open, which begins at Flushing Meadows later this month.
The 38-year-old is a four-time winner of the season's final slam, lifting the trophy in 2011, 2015, 2018 and 2023.