Dishonour Killings In Tamil Nadu Shakes Nation

In what is considered a (dis)honor killing, Kavin Selva Ganesh, an IT engineer, was hacked to death when he was in Tirunelveli to visit his girlfriend.

N K Bhoopesh
N K Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kavin Selva Ganesh was killed on a visit to Tirunelveli to see his
Kavin Selva Ganesh (pictured here) was hacked to death when he was in Tirunelveli to visit his girlfriend Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian and self-respect movement failed to address caste prejudices

  • Anti-Brahmanism did not lead to the annihilation of caste

  • Abysmally low conviction rate in ‘honour killings’ points towards the need to have strong legislation

The killing of a 27-year-old Dalit youth in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, has once again brought focus on the entrenched rivalry that exists between different caste groups in the state. In what is considered a (dis)honour killing, Kavin Selva Ganesh, an IT engineer, was hacked to death when he was in Tirunelveli to visit his girlfriend. The incident has once again laid bare the simmering animosity that the backwards communities have against the Dalits in the state. 

Kavin Selva Ganesh was hacked to death by the brother of his girlfriend near the private Sidha hospital where she was working. The government has handed over the case to the Crime Branch-CID and arrested the girl’s brother, Surjeet and his father, Saravanan. Saravanan and his wife Krishnakumari are sub-inspectors of the police. Both are suspended from the service.

In another murder case, in March this year, a postgraduate student was killed by her brother for having been in a relationship with a boy of ‘lower caste.’

Evidence, an NGO based in Madurai, has identified 65 cases of ‘honour killings’ in Tamil Nadu in the last eight years. 

According to A. Kathir, Executive Director of Evidence, many of the cases have not been reported to the police. According to him, though, Tamil Nadu has undergone a social transformation, and the caste prejudices have survived. 

“Despite the Dravidian movement, Tamil Nadu has never been anti-caste. Anti-Brahmanism does not mean anti-caste. Backward communities are politically powerful in the state. They unleash attacks against the Dalits. Our study has revealed to us that at least 20 per cent of suicidal deaths of women happen due to issues connected with caste. And if we count the crimes against SC/STs, 90 per cent of them are committed by people belonging to backwards classes,” he tells Outlook

In fact, many such killings are not reported. In 2023, the Rajya Sabha was told that between 2017 and 2021, only three honour killings had been committed in Tamil Nadu. But our research has shown that actually, 24 killings in the name of honour took place during the same period,” Kathir added. According to Evidence, most honour killings are covered up as deaths by suicide.

Like in other parts of the country, Tamil Nadu also shows that financial status is no guarantee for social acceptance, as proved by the killing of Kavin Selva Ganesh. “Not just caste groups, even parties like Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) clandestinely promote caste rivalry in their strongholds,” says Balavelan, CPIM state committee member. “Though the DMK government has taken various measures to deal with caste prejudices, the repeated incidents point out that these measures are insufficient to deal with the entrenched caste prejudices in the society. we have been demanding strict legislation to curb honour killings. Political parties must realise the dangers of caste mobilisation and stop supporting them for political gains” says Balavelan.

According to the 2011 census, 68 per cent of the Tamil Population belongs to Other Backwards Castes (OBC). 20 per cent are from the Scheduled Castes. 

According to A Kathir, in the majority of cases, it is people from the OBC castes who maintain hate and animosity towards the Dalit community. Financial mobility of the Dalits might have added to this. This hatred is deepening with the sprouting of various caste groups,” he says.

The Tamil Nadu government has taken several steps to overcome caste basis and polarisation in educational institutions. “The renaming of government-run student hostels as ‘social justice hostels’ was taken to erase caste indicators. But the problem in Tamil Nadu is so deep that it can’t be overcome by symbolic measures alone,” says K Samuelraj, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF). He says that there have been some social developments that exacerbated the social chasm.

“There is a ‘sanskritisation’ process happening in many of the caste groups. Almost every caste group is manufacturing their own ‘glorious history’, without any material evidence. These caste organisations are able to attract youths by proclaiming their ‘glorious past’. The Sangh Parivar is tacitly supporting this process. They think they can penetrate Tamil Nadu politics through caste organisations. Political parties like Pattali Makkal Katchi(PMK) are actively promoting casteist politics,” Selvarj adds.

Indamthuruthi Mana, where Gandhi faced untouchability - Shahina K K
100 Years Of Vaikom Satyagraha : The Movement That Changed The Destiny Of Kerala

BY Shahina K. K.

The conviction rate in ‘honour killings’ is abysmally low in Tamil Nadu. According to anti-caste activists, in the last 25 years accused in only six cases were convicted. “This points towards the importance of enacting strong legislation that ensures punishment for the culprits,” says Kathir.  Anti- caste activists say that in many cases, the police are conniving with casteist groups, and this adds to the problem

Earlier Madras High Court had directed the police and social welfare department to ensure the safety of inter-caste couples. It asked the government to form committees in all districts to protect couples. But so far, only three district committees have been formed. The Supreme Court's direction to enact a law to prevent ‘caste murders’ has also fallen on deaf ears.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance