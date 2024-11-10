100 Years Of Vaikom Satyagraha : The Movement That Changed The Destiny Of Kerala

If history has a way of correcting past mistakes, there is no better example than the evolution of Indamthuruthi Mana at Vaikom. Today, as one steps into the compound of Indamthuruthi Mana, the sight of a huge hammer and sickle on a red-painted platform captures sight-embodying the transformation of Kerala's society. A red flag waves above the old structure, symbolizing these shifts. Since 1964, Indamthuruthi Mana has served as the headquarters for the Toddy Workers Union, affiliated with the CPI. Toddy tapping is perceived as the traditional occupation of the Ezhava community—which was considered "untouchable" during the period of Vaikom Satyagraha—is at the heart of this union, founded in 1943.