Caste Matters: A Tale of Affection and Social Divide

I frequently visited his home, which was just a stone’s throw from ours but located in a locality reserved for families from the Scheduled Caste community. My family never objected to these visits or to me eating there as they disregarded caste-based distinctions. I grew up playing with his son, who was of my age and we attended the same school in our village. Our association continued until I left for higher studies at college and University in Jammu city.