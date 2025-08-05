‘Mental Health Is Also About Justice’: An Interview With C Ramasubramanian

A

We need more trained professionals, including psychiatrists, nurses and community volunteers. The latter are particularly vital, as they are often the first point of contact for people in distress. They need proper training, especially in handling patients who might be aggressive or substance-dependent. We also need to sensitise NGOs working in other areas to the importance of mental health. Broader collaboration will expand our reach. Rehabilitation must go beyond treatment. Vocational training and economic empowerment are essential. A job can provide survivors a sense of meaning and dignity. In recent years, Tamil Nadu has included individuals with mental disabilities in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. In Madurai district, for instance, many beneficiaries are getting 100 days of work annually. Collective efforts helped setting up psychological counselling centres in every educational institution in Madurai, in collaboration with the government. That too has shown remarkable results. Above all, we must fight the stigma. Social inclusion is as vital as medicine. And hope—that’s the most powerful medicine we can offer. People with mental illness must be considered assets to society, not liabilities.