Bangladesh Tightens Security Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina Crimes Tribunal Verdict

PTI reported that hearings concluded on 23 October after more than 28 working days, during which 54 witnesses gave evidence about how authorities sought to quell the student-led July Uprising that forced Hasina’s Awami League government from office on 5 August 2024. Hasina fled Bangladesh that day amid escalating unrest and is now in India; Kamal is also reported to have taken refuge in the neighbouring country. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has requested her extradition, but India has not responded to the request, PTI said.