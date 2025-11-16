Bangladesh Tightens Security Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina Crimes Tribunal Verdict

Bangladesh heightens security before the tribunal’s verdict against deposed PM Sheikh Hasina.
Hasina faces crimes against humanity charges tied to last year’s deadly protest crackdown.
Interim government seeks her extradition from India as political tensions deepen.
A heightened security alert has been declared across Bangladesh as the International Crimes Tribunal prepares to deliver its verdict on Monday in a case accusing deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina of crimes against humanity linked to last year’s anti-government protests.
According to PTI, Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury told the state-run BSS news agency that “The law enforcement agencies have already completed their necessary preparations” to prevent any “unpleasant events” around the country.
PTI reported that the tribunal will deliver its judgement against 78-year-old Hasina, who, along with her then home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, faces charges under five counts. The first count alleges murder, attempted murder, torture and other inhumane acts. PTI added that Hasina and Kamal were tried in absentia after being declared fugitives, while Mamun attended and later became an approver.
A United Nations rights office report cited by PTI said up to 1,400 people were killed between 15 July and 15 August during the period known as the July Uprising, when Hasina’s government ordered a security crackdown on protesters. Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam has sought the death penalty, saying Hasina was the “mastermind and principal architect” of the crimes against humanity. Supporters of the former premier maintain the charges are politically motivated.
PTI reported that hearings concluded on 23 October after more than 28 working days, during which 54 witnesses gave evidence about how authorities sought to quell the student-led July Uprising that forced Hasina’s Awami League government from office on 5 August 2024. Hasina fled Bangladesh that day amid escalating unrest and is now in India; Kamal is also reported to have taken refuge in the neighbouring country. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has requested her extradition, but India has not responded to the request, PTI said.
The tribunal’s other counts accuse Hasina of ordering the “extermination” of protesters, making inflammatory remarks and directing the use of deadly weapons against students. Additional counts relate to the shooting and killing of six unarmed protesters, including students, in Dhaka and surrounding areas. PTI reported that Hasina faces multiple cases in Bangladesh following her ouster.
In interviews with international and Indian media, Hasina has described the ICT-BD as a “kangaroo court” run by men linked to her political opponents. PTI also noted that UK-based law firm Doughty House Chambers recently submitted an “urgent appeal” to the United Nations, arguing that she is being tried “in an environment charged with political vengeance, under an unelected interim government with no democratic mandate”.
Last month, the Awami League filed a petition with the International Criminal Court in The Hague, accusing the Yunus-led interim administration of crimes against humanity including killings and arbitrary arrests of its members.
PTI reported that the ICT-BD was originally set up to try collaborators of Pakistani forces during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War, where Tajul had acted as a defence lawyer; the interim government amended the law to permit prosecutions of the previous ruling leadership and appointed Tajul as chief prosecutor. Many senior Awami League figures are now detained or have fled the country, PTI added.
(With inputs from PTI)