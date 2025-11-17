Maharashtra BJP Halts Induction Of Palghar Leader Linked To 2020 Mob Lynching

The Maharashtra BJP on Monday announced that it has halted the induction of Palghar leader Kashinath Choudhary, who has been accused of involvement in the 2020 mob lynching.
The Maharashtra BJP on Monday announced that it has halted the induction of Palghar leader Kashinath Choudhary, who has been accused of involvement in the 2020 mob lynching in which two sadhus lost their lives.
State BJP president Ravindra Chavan issued the directive after Choudhary’s induction into the party at a public event in Palghar drew widespread criticism.
In an official statement, the BJP clarified that, based on investigation records, Choudhary’s name does not appear in any FIR or chargesheet connected to the case.
“However, given the seriousness of the matter, the decision regarding his induction has been temporarily halted at the state level,” the party said, adding that the issue will undergo further review before any final decision is made.
Chavan emphasised that the matter would be examined carefully before the party moves forward.
Meanwhile, the Congress took to X to highlight what it called BJP’s “double standards,” noting that the party had previously accused Choudhary of being the main accused in the Palghar lynching and had targeted him in the aftermath of the tragedy. “However, the news is that Choudhary has been inducted into the BJP with much fanfare. This is the BJP's double standards,” the opposition party said.
The mob lynching occurred on April 16, 2020, when two sadhus, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushil Giri Maharaj (35), along with their driver, Nilesh Telgade (30), were brutally killed by a mob in Gadchinchale village. The violence was fueled by rumours of child abductions during the COVID-19 lockdown.
At the time, the BJP had sharply criticised the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, while Choudhary was a member of the undivided NCP.
With PTI inputs