Thousands Take To Streets in Palghar to Oppose Maharashtra’s Vadhvan Port

Varor village in Palghar district, comprising 140 tribal households falls under PESA (Panchayat extension to scheduled areas Act), raised concerns of Gramsabha's mandate not taken into consideration for the Vadhvan project. No development projects can take place in PESA notified villages without the mandate of Gramsabhas according to the PESA act. Vinit Patil of the Varor village conducted two Gramsabhas in which resolutions of resistance to Vadhavan port were passed with majority, but the district collector didn’t recognise the constitutionally empowered mandate of Gramsabhas, Patil of Varor village alleges.