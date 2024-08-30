PM Modi In Maharashtra Today To Lay Vadhvan Port Foundation Stone | Full Schedule

PM Modi Maharashtra Visit | Vardhvan Port

PM Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the Vadhvan Port which aims to establish a world-class maritime gateway that will boost the country's trade and economic growth by catering to large container vessels, offering deeper drafts, and accommodating ultra-large cargo ships. Vadhvan Port, located near Dahanu town in Palghar district, will be one of India's largest deep-water ports and will provide direct connectivity to international shipping routes, reducing transit times and costs, the PMO statement said.