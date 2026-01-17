Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

Iran, India, Afghanistan Sign Deal on Int'l Transit Route 23 5 2016: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan Prime Minister Ashraf Ghani before signing the trilateral agreement to set up the historic Chabahar port in South Eastern Iran. Iran, India and Afghanistan inked a trilateral agreement on establishing an international transit corridor, passing through Iran's south-eastern port city of Chabahar Photo: IMAGO / Aksonline

