Doctor Dreams In ‘Little Iran’: Why It Draws Kashmir’s MBBS Aspirants

MBBS in Iran costs ₹20–30 lakh, far cheaper than private medical colleges in India or Bangladesh.
Shared history, religious ties, and familiar social norms make Iran feel less alien to Kashmiri students.
Recent unrest has renewed safety concerns, highlighting the risks of overseas medical education.
For decades, Iran has quietly been one of the most preferred destinations for Kashmiri students aspiring to become doctors. While countries like Ukraine, Russia, China and Bangladesh often dominate conversations around overseas medical education, Iran occupies a distinct place in Kashmir’s educational imagination, shaped as much by affordability as by history, culture and faith.
The J&K Students Association (JKSA) put the number of Kashmiri students in Iran at more than 2000, 95 per cent of them in medical courses. But recent tensions in West Asia, including the Iran–Israel conflict and evacuation advisories, have once again exposed the vulnerabilities faced by Indian students pursuing education abroad. These echo the memories of the Ukraine war that disrupted thousands of medical careers.
The economics of becoming a doctor
Cost is the primary driver behind Iran’s appeal. In India, an MBBS seat in a private medical college can cost upwards of ₹1 crore, often accompanied by hefty donation fees. Even government seats remain out of reach for many due to intense competition under NEET.
Iran offers an economical option as the total cost of completing an MBBS typically ranges between ₹20 and ₹30 lakh. This includes tuition, hostel accommodation, and living expenses. There are no capitation or donation fees. For middle-income families in Kashmir, this difference is decisive.
Iran has emerged as the most preferred destination simply because it offers the lowest MBBS packages. Apart from Iran, some students also go to Central Asian countries and Bangladesh. But compared to all these, Iran is the most pocket-friendly.
Until recently, Bangladesh was another popular option. But rising fees, now touching ₹40–45 lakh, and limited seats have pushed students to look elsewhere. Iran, with its public universities and regulated fee structures, emerged as a more viable option. Institutions such as Tehran University of Medical Sciences even offer English-medium programmes at lower costs. This definitely adds to their appeal.
Despite India increasing MBBS seats to around 1.18 lakh, the NEET bottleneck remains severe. For many Kashmiri students, Iran represents a cheaper and a realistic option.
A sense of cultural affinity
Beyond finances, Iran feels familiar in ways few other countries do. Kashmir is often referred to as Iran-e-Sagheer or Little Iran. It’s a legacy of Persian cultural and religious influence dating back to the 13th century, particularly through the teachings of Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani. Persian language, architecture, poetry and religious practices have left deep imprints on Kashmiri society.
Prof. Hamid Naseem Rafiabadi, former Director of the International Centre for Spiritual Studies at the Islamic University of Kashmir, says Kashmir has long shared deep cultural and historical ties with Iran, a legacy of Persian influence brought by saints like Shahi Hamdan, who introduced Islam and its crafts to the Valley. Persian remained the official and court language for centuries, and celebrated poets such as Gani Kashmiri, and even Allama Iqbal, who had Kashmiri roots, wrote extensively in it. Iranian influence is also visible in names like Aftab, Imroz, and Firoz, which are of Iranian rather than Arabic origin. As Iqbal wrote: Afreed Aah Mard Iran-e-Sagheer (That man, Shah Hamdan, made Kashmir a minor Iran.)
For students, this translates into a smoother cultural transition. Food habits, social norms, Islamic practices, and even campus life feel less alien compared to destinations in Eastern Europe or East Asia. Women students, in particular, describe Iranian campuses as safe and female-friendly.
According to Nasir Khuehami, convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), affordability and long-standing people-to-people ties remain central reasons behind this. “Most Kashmiri students in Iran pursue MBBS owing to its affordable education system and the deep academic and cultural links between India and Iran.”
Historically, Shia students from Kashmir were more likely to go to Iran, aided by community networks and special admission concessions such as the Pargees quota. Over time, however, Sunni students have also begun enrolling in large numbers, especially in medical programmes, reflecting Iran’s growing reputation as a serious academic destination rather than a purely religious one.
Educational exchanges between Kashmir and Iran date back to the 1980s, initially centred on theology and religious studies, and later expanding into medicine and engineering.
Universities and growing numbers
Most Kashmiri students are concentrated in a handful of institutions like Tehran University of Medical Sciences, the Shahid Beheshti University, and the Islamic Azad University, across cities like Tehran, Shiraz and Kish. Nearly 95 per cent of Kashmiri students in Iran are enrolled in medical courses.
Enrollment picked up significantly after 2015, following educational MoUs and the easing of sanctions, and accelerated further during the pandemic through online education fairs and digital admission processes. Within a few years, the number of Kashmiri students in Iran nearly tripled.
For families, Iran also feels diplomatically safer than some other destinations, given India’s long-standing ties with Tehran. That assumption, however, has been tested repeatedly.
When geopolitics intervenes
Recent unrest involving Iran and Israel has led to advisories and evacuation efforts, reviving parental anxieties. Many families still remember the chaos of 2022, when Indian medical students were forced to flee Ukraine mid-degree, uncertain about transfers, recognition and future prospects.
While no large-scale disruption has occurred so far, the situation underlines that overseas medical education is vulnerable to global conflicts over which students have no control. Safety, visa uncertainties, sanctions, and recognition of degrees can change overnight.
For Kashmiri students, Iran remains a compelling choice as they consider it affordable, familiar, and academically credible. But the latest developments serve as a reminder that cost and comfort alone cannot insulate young careers from geopolitical shocks.
However, recent unrest has heightened anxiety back home. Khuehami pointed out that many parents have been unable to contact their children for several days. “The lack of communication, coupled with restrictions on social media and internet services amid protests and clampdowns, has intensified safety fears,” he said.
After speaking to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the Centre was closely monitoring the situation. “He shared his assessment of the ground situation and the plans that the ministry is working on. I’m grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests and lives of students and other people from J&K who are in Iran now,” Omar wrote on X.
Rabia Wani from Handwara, whose younger sister, Sehreen, is in her second year of MBBS at Arak University in Iran, told Outlook, “We are from Kashmir, and we know what living with uncertainty feels like.”
“Families send their children abroad dreaming of a secure future. But every conflict makes us anxious about their safety. We pray for world peace.”