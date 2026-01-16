Doctor Dreams In ‘Little Iran’: Why It Draws Kashmir’s MBBS Aspirants

Prof. Hamid Naseem Rafiabadi, former Director of the International Centre for Spiritual Studies at the Islamic University of Kashmir, says Kashmir has long shared deep cultural and historical ties with Iran, a legacy of Persian influence brought by saints like Shahi Hamdan, who introduced Islam and its crafts to the Valley. Persian remained the official and court language for centuries, and celebrated poets such as Gani Kashmiri, and even Allama Iqbal, who had Kashmiri roots, wrote extensively in it. Iranian influence is also visible in names like Aftab, Imroz, and Firoz, which are of Iranian rather than Arabic origin. As Iqbal wrote: Afreed Aah Mard Iran-e-Sagheer (That man, Shah Hamdan, made Kashmir a minor Iran.)