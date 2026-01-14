Bangladesh Election Campaign To Begin January 22 Amid Tight Security

Bangladesh will hold general elections on February 12, the first since the Sheikh Hasina-led government was ousted in August 2024 following student-led protests.
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reaffirmed the interim government’s commitment to holding free, fair and neutral elections on schedule, despite what he described as a surge in fake news.
The election campaign in Bangladesh will begin on January 22 amid tight security arrangements.
Bangladesh is set to hold its general elections on February 12, the first polls since the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government was ousted following violent, student-led protests in August 2024.
Under the revised election schedule, appeals against decisions taken by returning officers will be resolved between January 10 and 18, the Dhaka Tribune reported.
The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is January 20, while returning officers will publish the final list of candidates and allot electoral symbols on January 21.
Campaigning will commence on January 22 and continue until 7.30am on February 10. Polling is scheduled for February 12, from 7.30am to 4.30pm, according to the Dhaka Tribune.
The Election Commission (EC) will also start training more than 800,000 presiding and assistant presiding officers from January 22 as part of preparations for the general elections and the accompanying referendum.
The training programme will run until February 7, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, director general of the Election Training Institute (ETI), said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reiterated the interim government’s resolve to conduct both the general election and the referendum on February 12, regardless of criticism or speculation.
“No matter who says what, the election will be held on February 12—not a day before, not a day after,” Yunus said, adding that the polls would be free, fair and peaceful, and conducted in a festive atmosphere.
He made the remarks during a meeting with two former senior United States diplomats—Albert Gombis and Morse Tan, who served during the Donald Trump administration—at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Tuesday night.
Yunus said a surge in fake news was being used to deliberately create confusion around the elections, but stressed that the interim government remained steadfast in its commitment to holding the vote on February 12 and transferring power to an elected government after the results are announced.
He also said the interim administration would remain completely neutral during the polls, ensuring an impartial government machinery and a level playing field for all political parties.