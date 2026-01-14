Bangladesh Election Campaign To Begin January 22 Amid Tight Security

Campaigning will run from January 22 until the morning of February 10, with polling scheduled from 7.30am to 4.30pm on February 12.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Protests Updates |
Bangladesh Protests | representational image Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh will hold general elections on February 12, the first since the Sheikh Hasina-led government was ousted in August 2024 following student-led protests.

  • Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reaffirmed the interim government’s commitment to holding free, fair and neutral elections on schedule, despite what he described as a surge in fake news.

The election campaign in Bangladesh will begin on January 22 amid tight security arrangements.

Bangladesh is set to hold its general elections on February 12, the first polls since the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government was ousted following violent, student-led protests in August 2024.

Under the revised election schedule, appeals against decisions taken by returning officers will be resolved between January 10 and 18, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is January 20, while returning officers will publish the final list of candidates and allot electoral symbols on January 21.

Campaigning will commence on January 22 and continue until 7.30am on February 10. Polling is scheduled for February 12, from 7.30am to 4.30pm, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

The Election Commission (EC) will also start training more than 800,000 presiding and assistant presiding officers from January 22 as part of preparations for the general elections and the accompanying referendum.

The training programme will run until February 7, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, director general of the Election Training Institute (ETI), said on Wednesday.

Related Content
Related Content
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina - Photo: AP
Bangladesh Court Sets January 21 For Charge Framing In Sedition Case Against Hasina

BY Outlook News Desk

On Tuesday, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reiterated the interim government’s resolve to conduct both the general election and the referendum on February 12, regardless of criticism or speculation.

“No matter who says what, the election will be held on February 12—not a day before, not a day after,” Yunus said, adding that the polls would be free, fair and peaceful, and conducted in a festive atmosphere.

He made the remarks during a meeting with two former senior United States diplomats—Albert Gombis and Morse Tan, who served during the Donald Trump administration—at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Tuesday night.

Yunus said a surge in fake news was being used to deliberately create confusion around the elections, but stressed that the interim government remained steadfast in its commitment to holding the vote on February 12 and transferring power to an elected government after the results are announced.

He also said the interim administration would remain completely neutral during the polls, ensuring an impartial government machinery and a level playing field for all political parties.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Rescues IND With 8th One-Day Ton To Help Men In Blue Post 284

  2. Virat Kohli Suffers 2023 World Cup Final-Style Dismissal During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI - Video

  3. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Rescues IND With Composed Century From A Delicate Situation In Rajkot

  4. DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Former Teammates Meg Lanning And Jemimah Rodrigues Lead Winless Sides

  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Becomes No. 1 Batter After 5 Years; Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Slide Down

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  2. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  3. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open, Day 2 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Suffers Pre-Mature Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy And Kidambi Advance

  2. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  3. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

  5. PV Sindhu Vs TL Nguyen Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  3. Zomato Said ‘Failed Protest’ But Gig Workers’ Protest Succeeds 

  4. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  5. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Mass Protests And Imminent US Strike: Biggest Existential Challenge For Iran?

  2. Trump's New Tantrum: India Hit With 75 Per Cent Tariffs Over Iran Trade

  3. Australia Places India In ‘Highest-Risk’ Category For Student Visas

  4. Iran’s Protests and the Limits of Governing Through Fear

  5. Outlook Explainer: The Importance Of Shaksgam Valley For India And China 

Latest Stories

  1. Kuki-Zo Groups Set Preconditions For Talks, Reiterate Demand For UT With Legislature Before Govt Formation

  2. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  3. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Dispute As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Damages

  6. UP Public Healthcare Set For AI-led Workflow As POCT Group Expands Digitisation

  7. Parasakthi Team Joins PM Narendra Modi In Celebrating Pongal 2026 In Delhi | Check Out Pics And Videos

  8. GATE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in