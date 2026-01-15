Tehran's Trauma Resonates Across The World
Thousands of people hit the streets across world capitals to express solidarity for the protesters who are waging mass protests against the regime of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Apart from Iran itself, people thronged the streets in Israel, Germany, Romania and United Kingdom, among other cities. Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi is emerging as a popular face among the protesters. American President Donald Trump recently urged the demonstrators to go on and added that help is on its way. The tension in West Asia has the world o the edge.
