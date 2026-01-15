Tehran's Trauma Resonates Across The World

Thousands of people hit the streets across world capitals to express solidarity for the protesters who are waging mass protests against the regime of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Apart from Iran itself, people thronged the streets in Israel, Germany, Romania and United Kingdom, among other cities. Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi is emerging as a popular face among the protesters. American President Donald Trump recently urged the demonstrators to go on and added that help is on its way. The tension in West Asia has the world o the edge.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
support of anti-government protests in Iran, Berlin
People take part at a rally in Berlin to support of anti-government protests in Iran | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
1/9
support of anti-government protests in Iran, in Israel
Demonstrators light candles during a rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran, in Holon, Israel. | Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Iran protests -Protesters participate in a demonstration in Germany
Protesters participate in a demonstration in support of the nationwide mass protests in Iran against the government, in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Iranian community hold posters of Irans exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi in Romania
Members of the Iranian community hold posters of Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi and American President Donald Trump during a rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran, outside the U.S. embassy in Bucharest, Romania. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
A banks ATMs and windows are covered with metal sheets in Iran
A bank's ATMs and windows are covered with metal sheets after anti-government protests in Tehran, Iran. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Anti Iran govt Protesters hold up placards in London
Protesters hold up placards and flag as they demonstrate in support of anti-government protests in Iran, outside Downing Street, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Iran Protests -Policemen protect the British Embassy in Tehran
Policemen protect the British Embassy during a protest by hardline supporters of the Iranian government, as people ride on their motorbike in Tehran, Iran. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
U.S. and Israeli flags are set on fire during a protest by Iranian government supporters
Representations of American and Israeli flags are set on fire during a protest by hardline supporters of the Iranian government, in front of the British Embassy, in Tehran, Iran. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
anti-government protests in Iran
People hold posters of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a funeral ceremony for a group of security forces, who were killed during anti-government protests, in Tehran, Iran. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
anti-government protests, in Tehran
Policemen salute during a funeral ceremony for a group of security forces, who were killed during anti-government protests, in Tehran, Iran. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs USA LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: IND Begin Chase Of Revised 96 After Restart

  2. MI Vs UPW LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Target Third Straight Win Against Winless Warriorz

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Scotland LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Toss Delayed Due to Wed Outfield As ZIM Bank On Harare Familiarity

  4. Bangladesh Cricket In Turmoil: BCB Distances Itself From Their Director’s Remarks; Players To Boycott BPL Matches Today

  5. UPW Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League 2026 Match 7 – Check Result

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australia Open 2026: Polish Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kyohei-Hiroki Live Score, BWF India Open 2026: Indian Duo In Spotlight

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  3. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  4. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Zubeen Garg was "Severely intoxicated", declined a life jacket before drowning, Singapore coroner’s court told

  4. Travel woes continue as Srinagar-Delhi train link remains elusive

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  2. Zubeen Garg was "Severely intoxicated", declined a life jacket before drowning, Singapore coroner’s court told

  3. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  4. Bangladesh Election Campaign To Begin January 22 Amid Tight Security

  5. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  2. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  3. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC: Trinamool Asks SC

  4. CBI Searches Multiple Kolkata Locations In Bank Fraud Case

  5. BMC Polls 2026: From Akshay Kumar To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Celebs Cast Their Votes

  6. Carlos Alcaraz At Australia Open 2026: Top Seed Spaniard's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  7. Rima Das Returns To Berlin Film Festival With Not A Hero

  8. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title