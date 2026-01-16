India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

India Readies Evacuation of 10,000 Citizens as Iran–US Tensions Escalate

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vahishth
Kashmiri students from Iran
Kashmiri students arrive following their evacuation from Iran to Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on June 25, 2025. Among the Indian nationals who are evacuated from conflict-hit Iran under the government of India s Operation Sindhu , most are from Kashmir. Meanwhile, Iran, Israel, and the United States all declare victory on Tuesday after 12 days of conflict that culminates in US President Donald Trump declaring a ceasefire between the two arch enemies in the Middle East.
  • India has begun preparations to evacuate around 10,000 citizens from Iran amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.

  • The Indian Embassy in Tehran has asked nationals to stay alert, avoid protest zones and register for assistance.

  • Closure of Iranian airspace has disrupted global flights, forcing Indian carriers to take longer routes.

India has initiated plans to evacuate nearly 10,000 of its citizens from Iran as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to rise, triggering protests and disruption of air traffic across West Asia.

The Ministry of External Affairs has asked all Indian nationals in Iran to remain vigilant, avoid protest areas and immediately register with the Indian Embassy in Tehran to ensure timely assistance. The move follows the temporary closure of Iranian airspace and growing uncertainty over possible US action against Tehran.

There are an estimated 10,000 Indians in Iran, including medical students in Tehran and Isfahan, religious pilgrims in Qom and Mashhad, and professionals working across various sectors.

“In view of the evolving situation in Iran, the government is making preparations to facilitate the return of Indian nationals who wish to travel back to India,” official sources said.

The Indian Embassy has been in constant touch with students and community groups, collecting passport details and travel information to organise a phased evacuation. The first batches have reportedly been asked to remain ready for short-notice departures, with additional flights expected in the coming days.

For emergencies, the embassy has issued helpline numbers and an email contact, urging families to coordinate through official channels as internet restrictions in Iran have complicated communication.

Aviation expert Subhash Goyal said India has a strong track record of rescuing citizens from conflict zones. “This government is very keen to protect its nationals wherever they are. If the situation worsens, evacuation will happen swiftly, provided people are registered with the embassy,” he said.

The crisis has also disrupted international aviation. Iran shut its airspace for over four hours on Thursday, forcing airlines to divert flights north or south. Indian carriers IndiGo and Air India are currently avoiding Iranian skies, affecting services to Europe, Central Asia and North America.

With Pakistani airspace already restricted for Indian aircraft, the loss of the Iranian corridor has added hours to flight times and increased operational costs. “Iran was an alternative route. If that too remains closed, it becomes a very tough period for all airlines,” Goyal added.

Officials said the situation is being monitored round the clock and evacuation will be scaled up depending on ground realities. For now, New Delhi’s message to its citizens is clear: stay alert, stay indoors when possible, and register with the embassy at the earliest.

