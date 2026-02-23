Embassy of India, Tehran Urges Indians to Leave Iran Amid Fresh Protests

The Indian mission advised all Indian nationals in Iran to depart using available commercial flights and keep travel documents ready.
Tensions remain high as Iran faces internal unrest and a U.S. military buildup linked to ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States.
In an advisory issued on Monday (February 23, 2026), the Embassy of India, Tehran urged Indian nationals, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, currently in Iran to leave the country using available means of transport, including commercial flights.
“All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard,” it said.
The advisory follows earlier notices issued in January 2026 by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian mission in Tehran. On January 5, 2026, the MEA had advised Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran amid widespread protests across the country.
Fresh anti-government demonstrations have broken out in Iran, with student-led protests resulting in clashes at several universities. The country is also witnessing a U.S. military buildup as it attempts to negotiate a nuclear agreement with United States.
Tehran has warned that it would target U.S. interests in West Asia if attacked. At the same time, Iranian officials have expressed hope for progress in upcoming talks with American negotiators scheduled to resume on Thursday aimed at preventing further escalation.
The latest advisory also reiterated that “all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments.”
(with inputs from The Hindu)