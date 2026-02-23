Embassy of India, Tehran Urges Indians to Leave Iran Amid Fresh Protests

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Tehran, Iran on January 9, 2026. The nationwide protests started in Tehran's Grand Bazaar against the failing economic policies in late December, which spread to universities and other cities, and included economic slogans, to political and anti-government ones Photo: |Source: IMAGO / Middle East Images

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Tehran, Iran on January 9, 2026. The nationwide protests started in Tehran's Grand Bazaar against the failing economic policies in late December, which spread to universities and other cities, and included economic slogans, to political and anti-government ones Photo: |Source: IMAGO / Middle East Images