‘Bring Our Children Back’: Kashmiri Parents Urge Centre To Evacuate Students from Iran

Parents of Kashmiri students in Iran appealed to the Prime Minister and External Affairs Ministry to evacuate their children due to worsening tensions.
Families said the Indian Embassy has advised students to arrange travel on their own, which has become difficult amid internet restrictions.
Parents cited India’s earlier evacuations from Ukraine and other conflict zones, expressing hope for similar intervention.
Anxious parents of Kashmiri students studying in Iran on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to immediately evacuate their children, citing growing tensions and severe communication challenges in the country. Scores of families gathered at Srinagar’s Press Enclave, urging urgent government intervention to ensure the safety of the students.
“We appeal to the Prime Minister, the External Affairs Minister, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Lieutenant Governor to evacuate the students from Iran,” a parent told reporters. He expressed confidence in the government’s ability to organise a rescue mission, recalling India’s successful evacuation drives in Ukraine and other crisis-hit regions. “The Centre has helped students in the past. We are sure it will not let the situation reach a point where our children are harmed,” he added.
Parents said the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised students to leave the country on their own, a suggestion many described as impractical. “They are asking students to contact parents and arrange travel independently. We can barely connect through ISD calls, and even that is extremely difficult. The authorities must facilitate their evacuation,” another parent said.
A distressed mother highlighted the additional hurdle posed by the reported internet shutdown in Iran. “Even if we book tickets, we cannot send them because of the internet blockade. It is nearly impossible for the students to manage on their own. They should be evacuated as soon as possible,” she said.
Families reiterated that their only demand was the safe return of their children. They appealed to both the Union government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to coordinate with Iranian authorities and organise a structured evacuation at the earliest.
India has previously carried out large-scale rescue operations for its citizens from conflict zones, including Ukraine in 2022, raising hopes among the parents that similar steps will be taken this time as well.