‘Bring Our Children Back’: Kashmiri Parents Urge Centre To Evacuate Students from Iran

Indian Students Evacuated From Iran Arrive To Srinagar Kashmiri students arrive following their evacuation from Iran to Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on June 25, 2025. Among the Indian nationals who are evacuated from conflict-hit Iran under the government of India s Operation Sindhu , most are from Kashmir. Meanwhile, Iran, Israel, and the United States all declare victory on Tuesday after 12 days of conflict that culminates in US President Donald Trump declaring a ceasefire between the two arch enemies in the Middle East.

