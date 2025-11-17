JKSA Alleges 'Collective Suspicion' Of Kashmiri Students After Delhi Blast

Jammu & Kashmir Students Association accuses police and landlords of harassing thousands of Kashmiri students in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and UP after the Nov 10 car-bomb attack near Red Fort that killed 13.
Over 2,000 students reportedly questioned, many evicted from hostels/PGs.
Nine Kashmiri professionals (including doctors and a professor) arrested for alleged terror links.
A week after the deadly car bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, Kashmiri students across north India are facing mass evictions, police questioning and social boycott, prompting sharp criticism from the Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA).
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, JKSA convenor Nasir Khuehami alleged that over 2,000 Kashmiri students in Faridabad, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been profiled, interrogated and forced out of rented accommodation by landlords fearing “terror links”. “This is collective punishment of an entire community,” he said, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly reassure Kashmiri youth that they are equal citizens.
The backlash follows the arrest of nine Kashmiri professionals, including doctors and an assistant professor, accused by NIA of running a Pakistan-backed terror module behind the November 10 blast that killed 13 people. Delhi Police maintain the checks are intelligence-driven and not community-wide.
JKSA has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and university heads seeking anti-profiling guidelines and protection for students. Rights groups warn the episode risks deepening alienation among Kashmiri youth studying outside the Valley.