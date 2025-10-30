India Secures Six-Month US Sanctions Exemption For Chabahar Port

Diplomatic win strengthens India’s trade and connectivity goals amid evolving global sanctions landscape.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
India will takeover the management of Chabahar port |
India will takeover the management of Chabahar port | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • US grants India a six-month sanctions waiver for operations at Iran’s Chabahar Port.

  • Strategic Continuity: The move enables India to sustain its $370 million investment and deepen regional trade access.

  • Energy Security Focus: India continues to balance ties with Russia and the US, prioritising affordable energy for its vast population.

Summary
Summary of this article

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, the United States has granted India a six-month exemption from sanctions on Iran’s Chabahar Port — a move that enables New Delhi to sustain its strategic investments and maintain vital access to Afghanistan and Central Asia. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the decision on Thursday, calling it a “significant achievement” as India and the US continue discussions on a broader trade deal.

The exemption will allow India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) to continue its $370 million investment under a 10-year agreement signed with Iran last year. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also stated that India is closely examining the effects of recent US sanctions on Russian oil companies, underscoring India’s priority of ensuring affordable and diverse energy access for its 1.4 billion citizens.

The Chabahar Port, viewed as a key component of India’s regional connectivity strategy, remains crucial for bypassing Pakistan in trade routes to Afghanistan and Central Asia, strengthening India’s geopolitical foothold in the region.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, 2nd SF: Gardner And Perry Take Control|AUS-W 243/4 (39)

  2. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Aryansh Out For 98 | UAE 208/4 (38)

  3. Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update: India Batter 'Deeply Grateful' For Support After Spleen Laceration

  4. 17-Year-Old Australian Cricketer Passes Away After Being Hit In Neck By Ball: Report

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Preview: Suryakumar And Co Head To Melbourne With Nose Ahead

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  2. ‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

  3. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  4. Cyclone Montha Makes Landfall in Andhra; Heavy Rains, 100 kmph Winds Lash Coastal Areas

  5. The Southern SIR Discomfiture: Kerala And Tamil Nadu Unite Against ECI’s Voter Roll Revision

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns Taliban After Talks Breakdown In Turkiye

  2. 'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Palestinians In Israel Mark 69 Years Since Kafr Qasim Massacre, Renew Calls For State Acknowledgement

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Filmmaker Blessy Declines Invitation To Attend Film Festival In Israel

  2. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  3. West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

  4. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  5. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  6. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  7. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  8. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival