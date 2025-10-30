India Secures Six-Month US Sanctions Exemption For Chabahar Port

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, the United States has granted India a six-month exemption from sanctions on Iran’s Chabahar Port — a move that enables New Delhi to sustain its strategic investments and maintain vital access to Afghanistan and Central Asia. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the decision on Thursday, calling it a “significant achievement” as India and the US continue discussions on a broader trade deal.

The exemption will allow India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) to continue its $370 million investment under a 10-year agreement signed with Iran last year. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also stated that India is closely examining the effects of recent US sanctions on Russian oil companies, underscoring India’s priority of ensuring affordable and diverse energy access for its 1.4 billion citizens.

The Chabahar Port, viewed as a key component of India’s regional connectivity strategy, remains crucial for bypassing Pakistan in trade routes to Afghanistan and Central Asia, strengthening India’s geopolitical foothold in the region.