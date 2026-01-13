Patil Predicts Mahayuti Win In All 29 Maharashtra Civic Bodies

State minister Chandrakant Patil has expressed confidence that the BJP-led Mahayuti will retain control of all five municipal corporations in western Maharashtra in the upcoming civic polls.



The senior BJP leader further asserted that the Mahayuti, which consists of the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, would win mayoral positions in each of the state's 29 municipal corporations, where elections are set for January 15.



Additionally, he minimised the significance of regional and linguistic concerns brought up by competing parties in Mumbai, asserting that the coalition is still supported by both Marathi and non-Marathi voters.