Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra Starrer To Re-Release In Theatres In 4K With Original Uncut Climax

Ramesh Sippy's 1975 film, Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, was screened at several film festivals this year, including the 69th BFI London Film Festival and Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, with its original ending. The cult classic will now be re-released in cinemas to mark its 50th anniversary. The 4K restored version of the film will feature the censored original climax. Read on to know the re-release date of Sholay in theatres.