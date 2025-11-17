Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra Starrer To Re-Release In Theatres In 4K With Original Uncut Climax

Sholay is coming back to theatres with its original climax.
The Film Heritage Foundation has restored the cult classic in 4K.
Sholay starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar in key roles.
Ramesh Sippy's 1975 film, Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, was screened at several film festivals this year, including the 69th BFI London Film Festival and Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, with its original ending. The cult classic will now be re-released in cinemas to mark its 50th anniversary. The 4K restored version of the film will feature the censored original climax. Read on to know the re-release date of Sholay in theatres.
When is Sholay re-releasing in theatres with its original ending?
Sholay will re-release in theatres with the final cut on December 12. Sippy Films on Sunday, sharing the news on Instagram, wrote, "‘Sholay: "The Final Cut’ - In cinemas 12th Dec 2025. Experience the original uncut version for the first time ever, restored in 4k and Dolby 5.1 by Film Heritage Foundation."
What is in the original version of Sholay?
In the original version of the film, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) is killed by Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) with a spiked shoe, but the Censor Board didn't allow that, citing it's "too violent" as it was released in theatres during the Emergency. So, Sippy had to re-shoot its ending at the last minute, before the theatrical release.
In the final version released in theatres, Gabbar is arrested by the police.
Earlier, Shehzad Sippy, the nephew of Ramesh Sippy, told PTI, "In 1975, there was Indira Gandhi’s Emergency, there were some three to four scenes that were not passed by the censor board at that time, including the ending, where Gabbar Singh is killed."
He added, "As in the movie, Thakur is a citizen then and no longer a police officer, they did not want a private citizen to take the law into their own hands during that climate of the country."
Written by Salim-Javed, Sholay was released in theatres on August 15, 1975. The re-release with the original version marks the celebration of 50 years of the iconic film. The film also starred Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan.