Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra Starrer To Re-Release In Theatres In 4K With Original Uncut Climax

Sholay Re-Release: Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra starrer 1975 film is coming back to theatres with its original climax.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
A Still from Sholay (1975)
Sholay to re-release in theatres with the original version Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sholay is coming back to theatres with its original climax.

  • The Film Heritage Foundation has restored the cult classic in 4K.

  • Sholay starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar in key roles.

Ramesh Sippy's 1975 film, Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, was screened at several film festivals this year, including the 69th BFI London Film Festival and Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, with its original ending. The cult classic will now be re-released in cinemas to mark its 50th anniversary. The 4K restored version of the film will feature the censored original climax. Read on to know the re-release date of Sholay in theatres.

When is Sholay re-releasing in theatres with its original ending?

Sholay will re-release in theatres with the final cut on December 12. Sippy Films on Sunday, sharing the news on Instagram, wrote, "‘Sholay: "The Final Cut’ - In cinemas 12th Dec 2025. Experience the original uncut version for the first time ever, restored in 4k and Dolby 5.1 by Film Heritage Foundation."

Men on a Mission: A still from Sholay - null
Sholay Never Dies: Jai, Veeru And Their Bond With India

BY Nilosree Biswas

What is in the original version of Sholay?

In the original version of the film, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) is killed by Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) with a spiked shoe, but the Censor Board didn't allow that, citing it's "too violent" as it was released in theatres during the Emergency. So, Sippy had to re-shoot its ending at the last minute, before the theatrical release.

Related Content
Related Content

In the final version released in theatres, Gabbar is arrested by the police.

Earlier, Shehzad Sippy, the nephew of Ramesh Sippy, told PTI, "In 1975, there was Indira Gandhi’s Emergency, there were some three to four scenes that were not passed by the censor board at that time, including the ending, where Gabbar Singh is killed."

He added, "As in the movie, Thakur is a citizen then and no longer a police officer, they did not want a private citizen to take the law into their own hands during that climate of the country."

Sholay - Illustration
Fifty Years Of Sholay | Apathetic Critics, Truncated Songs And An All-important Rose

BY Roshmila Bhattacharya

Written by Salim-Javed, Sholay was released in theatres on August 15, 1975. The re-release with the original version marks the celebration of 50 years of the iconic film. The film also starred Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Halts Toss, Match Delayed

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. SP's Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Detoriation Of Healthcare In Uttar Pradesh By The Yogi Government

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  2. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  3. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Samsung Faces Backlash Over Alleged Installation Of 'Unremovable' Israeli Spyware On Its Phones

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar