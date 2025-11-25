Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra

Dharmendra breathed his last at his Juhu residence on Monday (November 24, 2025) at the age of 89, a few days before his 90th birthday. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in late October after he complained of breathlessness. After weeks of treatment, he was discharged on November 12 and continued his treatment at home. Tributes from all across the world are pouring in for the He-Man of Bollywood on social media.