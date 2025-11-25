Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra

Dharmendra Death: Amitabh Bachchan remembered his colleague and friend in a heartfelt tribute.

  • Amitabh Bachchan, in his tribute, wrote that Dharmendra remained unsoiled throughout his career in a fraternity that went through many changes.

  • Mr Bachchan called him the "epitome of greatness" with a large heart.

  • Dharmendra passed away at his Juhu home on Monday (November 24, 2025) after a prolonged illness.

Dharmendra breathed his last at his Juhu residence on Monday (November 24, 2025)  at the age of 89, a few days before his 90th birthday. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in late October after he complained of breathlessness. After weeks of treatment, he was discharged on November 12 and continued his treatment at home. Tributes from all across the world are pouring in for the He-Man of Bollywood on social media.

Dharmendra's friend and colleague, Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with the star in several iconic films, mourned the loss of the stalwart in a heartfelt tribute.

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Dharmendra

Mr Bachchan, in his tweet, wrote that "another valiant Giant has left us .. left the arena .. leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound". He called Dharam ji the "epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart, and its most endearing simplicity."

"He brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament, unsoiled throughout his glorious career," he added.

The megastar also wrote in the "fraternity that witnessed changes every decade," he never changed. The veteran actor further wrote that Dharmendra's "smile, charm and his warmth" extended to all that came in his vicinity, which, according to him, is a "rarity in the profession."

Have a look at his post here.

Together, Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan delivered some iconic films like Sholay (1975), Chupke Chupke (1975), Ram Balram (1980), and Naseeb, among others.

