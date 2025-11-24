Dharmendra Funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan And Other Celebs Pay Their Last Respects

Dharmedra funeral: Several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, among others, arrived at the crematorium to pay their last respects to the He-Man of Bollywood.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Bollywood celebs pay last respects to Dharmendra
Bollywood celebs attend Dharmendra's last rites Photo: X
  • Dharmendra died 12 days after he was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

  • Had he been alive, he would have turned 90 on December 8.

  • The veteran actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in the presence of his family, friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday (November 24) just weeks ahead of his birthday. He would have turned 90 on December 8. He was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in the presence of his family, friends and colleagues from the film industry. Many prominent figures from Bollywood arrived at the crematorium to pay final respects to Dharmendra.

Bollywood celebs at Dharmendra's last rites

Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek and grandson Agastya, was spotted arriving at the crematorium to pay his last respects to the legendary star. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saira Banu, Salim Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jackie Shroff, Shabana Azmi, and Govinda among others, also arrived for the antim darshan. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also arrived to pay their final tributes.

Salman, who shared a close bond with Dharmendra, was seen pausing at the entrance and paid a silent tribute with folded hands before entering the main hall where the last rites took place.

Dharmendra died 12 days after he was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital where he was admitted late October due to health complications.

Today, the news of Dharmendra's death surfaced after an ambulance was spotted entering and leaving the premises of the actor's residence. Later, Hema Malini and Esha Deol were seen arriving at the crematorium.

Karan Johar was the first one from the industry to confirm Dharmendra's ḍemise. He shared an emotional tribute remembering the stalwart.

An official statement from the family is still awaited.

