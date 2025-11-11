Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Salman Khan And Other Celebs Visit Dharmendra At Hospital

Dharmendra's hospitalisation has raised concerns among his fans and celebs
Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, Salman Khan and other celebs were spotted arriving at the hospital
The veteran actor is stable and recovering, confirmed his daughter Esha Deol
Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, after his health deteriorated. Some claimed that he was on ventilator support and was critical. Later, reports started doing the rounds that he has passed away. Today, Esha Deol and Hema Malini denied the reports of Dharmendra's death and clarified that he is stable and recovering.
On Monday, several celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel, visited the hospital to check on Dharmendra's health.
Celebs visit Dharmendra at hospital
Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan were spotted arriving together on Monday night. They didn't step out of the car in front of the paps. Salman Khan, who shares a close bond with Dharmendra, had also visited the actor earlier in the evening. Govinda was also seen leaving the hospital after paying visit.
Ameesha Patel looked emotional coming out of the hospital and requested the paps to leave her alone.
Dharmendra's family at hospital
Dharmendra's family members, including his wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, grandsons Karan and Rajveer Deol, and daughter Esha Deol, were also seen at the hospital.
A video on social media showed Sunny and his sons visibly distraught as they left the hospital.
Meanwhile, Esha Deol and Hema Malini have refuted reports of Dharmendra's death. In an Instagram post, Esha wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery."
Hema Malini slammed the media for spreading 'false news'. "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she wrote on X.