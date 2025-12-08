On Dharmendra's 90th Birth Anniversary, Sunny Deol Shares Heartwarming Video; Esha Deol Recalls 'Precious Memories'

"For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime. The magical precious memories….. life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other.

I so painfully miss you papa … your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations, laughter & shayaris. Your motto “always be humble, be happy, healthy & strong"(sic)," she added.