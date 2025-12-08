On Dharmendra's 90th Birth Anniversary, Sunny Deol Shares Heartwarming Video; Esha Deol Recalls 'Precious Memories'

Today marks the 90th birth anniversary of veteran actor Dharmendra
Sunny Deol and Esha Deol remembered their late father with heartfelt posts.
Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025.
Legendary star Dharmendra, Indian cinema's one of the most cherished icons, passed away at his Juhu residence on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, a few days before his 90th birthday. Today, December 8, marks Dharmendra's death anniversary. To mark the special occasion, his children Sunny Deol and Esha Deol shared heartfelt posts, commemorating their late father.
Esha Deol remembers Dharmendra with an emotional note
On Monday, taking to her Instagram handle, Esha shared a few priceless pics with Dharmendra and penned a lengthy note, recalling the "precious" memories with her "darling Papa."
She wrote, "Our pact, the strongest bond . “ us “ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together papa . Be it heaven or earth . We are one (sic)."
"For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime. The magical precious memories….. life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other.
I so painfully miss you papa … your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations, laughter & shayaris. Your motto “always be humble, be happy, healthy & strong"(sic)," she added.
Towards the end of her note, Esha promised to continue his legacy with pride and respect. She also said she will try her best to spread her father's love to the millions who loved him.
Sunny Deol shares unseen video of Dharmendra on 90th birth anniversary
Sunny Deol shared a throwback video of his father on Instagram and wrote in Hindi, "आज मेरे पापा का जन्मदिन है। पापा हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं , मेरे अंदर हैं लव यू पापा। मिस यू। (Today is my father's birthday. Dad is always with me, within me)".
In the video, Dharmendra was seen enjoying the natural beauty. Sunny was heard asking, "So papa, enjoying?" to which he smiled and replied, "I am really enjoying, my son. It is lovely."
Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in late October after he complained of breathlessness. After weeks of treatment, he was discharged on November 12 and continued his treatment at home. He died on November 24. The actor was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in the presence of his family and colleagues from the film industry.
Fondly called the 'He-Man’ of Bollywood, Dharmendra left behind an unmatched legacy.