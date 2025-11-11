Dharmendra Health Update: Esha Deol And Hema Malini Deny Reports Of Actor's Death

Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol and Hema Malini have refuted the reports of the actor's death.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Esha Deol, Dharmendra
Esha Deol denies news of Dharmendra's death Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Veteran actor Dharmendra is very much alive

  • Esha Deol and Hema Malini have dismissed the reports of Dharmendra's death

  • Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital

Amidst reports claiming that veteran actor Dharmendra has passed away, on November 11, Esha Deol has issued a statement where she dismissed the rumours of her father's death. She called it "false news" and confirmed that the actor is "stable and recovering."

Dharmendra, 89, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to age-related complications, and the doctors are closely monitoring him.

Esha Deol dismisses Dharmendra's death

On Tuesday morning, taking to her Instagram handle, Esha Deol wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery." She has disabled the comments section of the post.

Actor Dharmendra under observation - Instagram/Dharmendra
Is Dharmendra On Ventilator Support? Actor's Team Shares Health Update

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Hema Malini also clarified that Dharmendra is "responding to treatment and is recovering."

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Dharmendra was hospitalised over a week ago after he complained of breathlessness. On Monday, his health deteriorated and reports claimed that he was on a ventilator support and was critical.

Related Content
Related Content

However, his family in a statement, said, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."

Dharmendra, Esha Deol - null
Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On Monday evening, Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, grandsons Karan and Rajveer Deol visited him at the hospital. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel, among others were also spotted arriving.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  3. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  4. Deadly Blast Kills Many Outside Islamabad District Court

  5. US Senate Approves Bill To End Record 41-Day Government Shutdown

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site