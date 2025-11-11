Dharmendra Health Update: Esha Deol And Hema Malini Deny Reports Of Actor's Death

Veteran actor Dharmendra is very much alive
Esha Deol and Hema Malini have dismissed the reports of Dharmendra's death
Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital
Amidst reports claiming that veteran actor Dharmendra has passed away, on November 11, Esha Deol has issued a statement where she dismissed the rumours of her father's death. She called it "false news" and confirmed that the actor is "stable and recovering."
Dharmendra, 89, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to age-related complications, and the doctors are closely monitoring him.
Esha Deol dismisses Dharmendra's death
On Tuesday morning, taking to her Instagram handle, Esha Deol wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery." She has disabled the comments section of the post.
"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Dharmendra was hospitalised over a week ago after he complained of breathlessness. On Monday, his health deteriorated and reports claimed that he was on a ventilator support and was critical.
However, his family in a statement, said, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."
On Monday evening, Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, grandsons Karan and Rajveer Deol visited him at the hospital. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel, among others were also spotted arriving.