Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Indian Express, Esha had shared how Dharmendra had always been “possessive and orthodox” . She had said, “Girls should be kept away from the world in a protected way,” adding, “I wouldn’t say that they have it tough. Yes, there is a different level of challenge and boys too have their own set. As far as my father is concerned, he is possessive and orthodox, and for him, girls should be kept away from the world in a protected way. That was what he must have felt, also knowing how our industry functions. All said and done, we managed and how.”