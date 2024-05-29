Art & Entertainment

Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private

Esha Deol recalled how he had to convince father Dharmendra to let her pursue acting.

Dharmendra, Esha Deol
info_icon

Esha Deol ventured into Bollywood around 22 years ago with Boney Kapoor’s ‘Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe’. Despite coming from a film family, including her half-brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol being actors and her parents Hema Malini and Dharmendra being veteran actors in the Hindi film industry, it was hard for her to join Bollywood. And guess what? It was due to her father’s reservations.

During a recent interview, the actress opened up about convincing Dharmendra to let her pursue acting, and told Bollywood Hungama, “When I wanted to join movies, it was a little… to get the green signal to join films, but once that happened, Boney ji (Kapoor) showed me the script of Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. I also liked Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, and I was shooting for both these films simultaneously.”

When questioned which parent was more difficult to convince, she reacted, “My dad. Not because of anything else, but because he is more protective as a male, and he wanted to keep us more private. I was, on the other hand, all excited and ready to fly.”

Esha Deol
Esha Deol'
info_icon

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Indian Express, Esha had shared how Dharmendra had always been “possessive and orthodox” . She had said, “Girls should be kept away from the world in a protected way,” adding,  “I wouldn’t say that they have it tough. Yes, there is a different level of challenge and boys too have their own set. As far as my father is concerned, he is possessive and orthodox, and for him, girls should be kept away from the world in a protected way. That was what he must have felt, also knowing how our industry functions. All said and done, we managed and how.”

On the professional front, she was last seen in the web show ‘Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega’.

