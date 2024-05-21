'Border 2' Latest Update: Here's When Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Will Reportedly Go On Floors

Though it is yet to be officially announced, 'Border 2' is creating a lot of buzz. The sequel to the 1997 blockbuster movie 'Border' will reportedly star Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. The movie is said to be released in 2026. The latest report states when the movie will go on floors.
As per a report in Pinkvilla, 'Border 2' will start rolling in October this year. A source said that the team behind the film has been ''working tirelessly to prepare everything and they they wanted to do justice to the magnitude of the first film'' and added, ''Now, as the preparations are almost done, the team will begin shooting, as it stands now, the team will begin shooting in October."
The same portal earlier reported that Sunny will reprise his role as Major Kuldip Singh Chanduri in ‘Border 2' while Ayushmann will be playing the role of an army officer. The action drama is said to be directed by Anurag Singh and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.
As per the report, 'Border 2’ is apparently releasing on Friday, January 23, 2026 ahead of the Republic Day holiday which is on January 26. ''Being a film celebrating the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, the makers feel that there is no better date than Republic Day for the arrival of this Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana film,'' said a source.
The source further revealed that ‘Border 2’ has been in the writing stage for over a year now and ''the team has cracked a script that stands to the expectations that people would have from a sequel to a mammoth all-time blockbuster like Border''.
Are you excited about Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana's collaboration? Do let us know.