Pakistan A Vs PS Academy, Top End T20 Match 8: Faisal Akram's Heroics In Vain As Perth Scorchers Beat Shaheens

Perth Scorchers Academy chased down 111 runs successfully
Pakistan Shaheens' Faisal Akram awarded 'Player of the Match'
Brody Couch crucially added runs under pressure for the Scorchers
Perth Scorchers Academy clinched a narrow victory over Pakistan Shaheens in the 8th match of the Top End T20 Series 2025 on August 16, 2025, at TIO Stadium in Darwin.
Key performances from Brody Couch (2/38; no off 10) for the Scorchers and Pakistan Shaheens' Faisal Akram (5/14), and Saad Masood (42 off 32) defined this tense, low-scoring encounter.
Pakistan A Vs PS Academy: Match Summary And Key Individual Performances
Pakistan Shaheens batted first, and Perth Scorchers Academy bowled them out for 111 runs in 18.5 overs. In reply, Perth Scorchers Academy successfully chased the target down, scoring 114 for 8 wickets in 18.1 overs. The Scorchers Academy earned two points for this hard-fought victory.
Both sides displayed balanced performances, but the Scorchers edged ahead through composure in the closing stages.
Pakistan Shaheens, favourites after strong showings in earlier group fixtures, entered the tie confident. However, Perth Scorchers Academy, the obvious underdogs, capitalised on shrewd tactical bowling.
For Pakistan Shaheens, Faisal Akram, the eventual Player of the Match, shone with his impactful bowling. Ubaid Shah and Mohammad Wasim also claimed wickets, effectively restricting Perth Scorchers Academy during their chase, with Ubaid Shah delivering a vital spell late in the innings.
For Perth Scorchers Academy, Brody Couch displayed vital lower-order resilience, contributing critical runs under immense pressure. Timely partnerships also helped secure this upset win. The win holds significant weight for the Scorchers Academy, potentially altering their standing and playoff prospects. Group matches determine semi-final berths.
Later in the day, Bangladesh A defeated Nepal by 32 runs after posting 186/7.