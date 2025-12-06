Perth Scorchers Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming, Women's Big Bash League: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat won bat flip and elected to bat first
Heat at bottom of table with just one point from nine games
Perth Scorchers fifth with 10 points from 9 matches
Brisbane Heat are visiting Perth Scorchers in match 39 of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground (WACA), Perth on Saturday (December 6). Watch the cricket match live.
Perth Scorchers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League: Bat Flip Update
Brisbane Heat skipper Charli Knott won the bat flip (alternative for toss) and elected to bat first.
Perth Scorchers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League: Playing XIs
Brisbane Heat: Charli Knott (c), Lucinda Bourke, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Sianna Ginger, Chinelle Henry, Mikayla Wrigley, Annie O Neil, Lucy Hamilton, Sarah Glenn, Lily Bassingthwaighte
Perth Scorchers: Beth Mooney (wk), Katie Mack, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (c), Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar
Heat are at the bottom of the WBBL table with just one point from nine games. Perth Scorchers stand fifth with 10 points from 9 matches.
On Friday, a routine night at Adelaide Strikers’ home ground turned into a scene of disbelief after a critical mistake during the innings break forced abandonment of what should have been a standard WBBL match involving Hobart Hurricanes. A stray warm-up ball got rolled into the pitch area, was pressed under a heavy roller, and left a dangerous hole once removed, rendering the surface unsafe for play.
Perth Scorchers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
Where is the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League match being telecast and live streamed?
The Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League match is being broadcast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It is being live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in the country.
Perth Scorchers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League: Squads
Brisbane Heat: Charli Knott (c), Lucinda Bourke, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Sianna Ginger, Chinelle Henry, Annie O Neil, Mikayla Wrigley, Lucy Hamilton, Sarah Glenn, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Grace Parsons, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Nicola Hancock
Perth Scorchers: Katie Mack, Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (c), Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar, Ebony Hoskin, Shay Manolini, Mikayla Hinkley, Chloe Piparo