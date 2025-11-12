Brisbane Heat Vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: When, Where To Watch WBBL Match 6

Brisbane Heat face Perth Scorchers in Women's Big Bash League 2025
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025 toss at 1:10 PM IST
BH-W vs PS-W available on JioHotstar and Star Sports
Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) will take on Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) in Match 6 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Wednesday, November 12.
Both sides are coming off defeats in their first matches. Brisbane Heat lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets by the DLS method in a rain-curtailed match. Perth Scorchers, meanwhile, failed to defend a total of 109 against Sydney Sixers, losing by 10 wickets.
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025: Toss Update
The Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025 toss will take place at around 1:10 PM IST. The match will start at 1:40 PM IST.
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs
The Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025 playing XIs will be revealed after the toss.
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025: Full Squads
Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Katie Mack, Mikayla Hinkley, Sophie Devine (c), Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Amy Edgar, Ebony Hoskin, Chloe Piparo, Maddy Darke, Ruby Strange, Shay Manolini.
Brisbane Heat Women: Charli Knott, Nadine de Klerk, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen (c), Chinelle Henry, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Annie O Neil, Lucinda Bourke, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton, Mikayla Wrigley, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Grace Parsons, Grace Harris.
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches, including the Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers match, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.