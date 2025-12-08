Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, WBBL 2025 Knockout: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Perth Scorchers face Melbourne Stars in Women's Big Bash League 2025 Knockout
Perth hold an 11–10 head-to-head advantage across 21 matches
WBBL 2025 Knockout will stream live on the JioHotstar, with TV coverage on the Star Sports Network
Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women face off at the WACA Ground in Perth on Tuesday in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 Knockout fixture.
Perth enter the contest with strong momentum after a convincing seven-wicket win over Brisbane Heat Women, securing their playoff berth in style. Melbourne, by contrast, are under pressure following a heavy nine-wicket defeat to Sydney Thunder Women, and must regroup quickly to keep their season alive.
The Scorchers have enjoyed a timely surge in form, led by Beth Mooney, who continues to anchor the batting order. Sophie Devine and Freya Kemp have provided valuable attacking contributions. Their bowling unit, featuring Devine’s all-round impact, combined with Lily Mills and Chloe Ainsworth, offers a balanced mix of seam and spin.
The Stars arrive with form worries after slipping to a three-match losing streak. Their batting has depended heavily on Meg Lanning, who remains their most dependable run-scorer. On the bowling front, Kim Garth and Sophie Day continue to lead the attack, yet the side has struggled to take wickets in key moments.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Head-To-Head
In 21 matches played between the two sides, Perth Scorchers Women hold a slight head-to-head advantage with 11 wins compared to 10 victories for the Melbourne Stars Women. None of the games have ended in ties or no results.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Full Squads
Perth Scorchers Women: Katie Mack, Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (c), Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar, Chloe Piparo, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Shay Manolini.
Melbourne Stars Women: Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Annabel Sutherland (c), Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Georgia Prestwidge, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Sophie Day, Marizanne Kapp, Ella Hayward, Sophie Reid, Ines McKeon.