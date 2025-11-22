Perth Scorchers Vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming, WBBL 2025: ADS-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers face Adelaide Strikers at the W.A.C.A. Ground on Nov 22
Adelaide Strikers have won the toss and elected to bowl first
Get the live streaming details of the match below
Perth Scorchers will be entering today’s clash looking to leverage their strong home form, especially at Optus Stadium. The pitch there traditionally offers good pace and bounce, benefiting their quick bowlers, though it also allows stroke-players to flourish. Their recent record against the Strikers is solid, out of 27 meetings, the Scorchers have won 15.
Meanwhile, the Adelaide Strikers will hope to upset the Scorchers’ home dominance. Although they’ve had some good moments against Perth, head-to-head numbers show they’ve struggled to be consistent. Players like Matthew Short and Jamie Overton could be decisive, Short with the bat to build a strong total, and Overton to provide some all-round support.
In their last meeting, the Scorchers chased down 162 in just 16.2 overs, thanks to a blistering innings from Cooper Connolly and a match-winning spell from Jason Behrendorff.
That kind of synergy makes them formidable, but if the Strikers can put up an early target and strike early with the ball, they’ll be right in the hunt. Expect an exciting, high-tempo clash
Perth Scorchers Vs Adelaide Strikers, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update
Perth Scorchers Vs Adelaide Strikers, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Playing XI
Adelaide Strikers Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath(c), Bridget Patterson(w), Ellie Johnston, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophie Ecclestone, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Perth Scorchers Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Katie Mack, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine(c), Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Chloe Ainsworth, Ruby Strange, Lilly Mills, Amy Edgar, Alana King
Perth Scorchers Vs Adelaide Strikers, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.