Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Toss Update, WBBL Challenger: SYS-W Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

WBBL Challenger match sees Sixers against Scorchers
SYS-W won the toss and opted to bowl
Check live streaming info and Playing XIs from the game
Sydney Sixers are up against Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash (WBBL) Challenger fixture, to be played at North Sydney Oval, Sydney on Thursday, December 12. Sophie Devine is leading the Scorchers whereas the Sixers are led by Ashleigh Gardner.
The winner of this contest will go on to take Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL 2025 final on Friday, December 13 at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.
Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025 Challenger: Toss Update
Sydney Sixers women have won the toss and have opted to field.
Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025 Challenger: Playing XIs
Perth Scorchers Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Katie Mack, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine(c), Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Chloe Ainsworth, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar
Sydney Sixers Women (Playing XI): Ellyse Perry, Sophia Dunkley, Alyssa Healy(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Amelia Kerr, Maitlan Brown, Mady Villiers, Erin Burns, Lauren Kua, Courtney Sippel, Lauren Cheatle
WBBL 2025 Live Streaming Info
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.